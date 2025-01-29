Prendergast set to start at number 10 for Ireland against England

21-YEAR-OLD out-half Sam Prendergast is set to make his Six Nations debut in Ireland’s starting XV to face England on Saturday in Dublin [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media].

Prendergast started Ireland’s last two games of the November series against Fiji and Australia and looks likely to continue in the number 10 shirt for this weekend’s championship opener against the English.

Jack Crowley, who was the starting out-half as Ireland won the Six Nations last year, delivered an excellent performance for Munster against Northampton two weekends ago to give interim head coach Simon Easterby a reminder of his quality.

But Ireland are set to continue with the highly talented Prendergast as the starter given his own fine form for Leinster, with Crowley likely to be asked to impact off the bench as he did last time out against the Wallabies.

A Six Nations debut and first start in the championship would be the latest step of progress in Prendergast’s swift rise, with the Kildare man having played for the Ireland U20s as recently as the summer of 2023.

Prendergast is expected to partner Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks against England, while other familiar Irish backs such as Bundee Aki, James Lowe, and Hugo Keenan are also in line to start.

It appears that Mack Hansen could hold off the competition from Calvin Nash to start again on the right wing.

As ever, the Irish midfield has been difficult to pick but Aki’s physicality is expected to get him the nod and he is likely to be joined by either Garry Ringrose or Robbie Henshaw.

With Tadhg Furlong ruled out due to injury, Finlay Bealham is in line to start at tighthead prop in a front row that could also include Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher.

Having joined Ireland’s pre-Six Nations camp later than others, the fit-again Dan Sheehan may make his return off the bench against England.

The back five of the scrum is a highly competitive area, all the more so given that Ireland are thought to have been considering a return to the second row for Tadhg Beirne after using him at blindside flanker recently.

That would mean one of James Ryan or Joe McCarthy being used off the bench, while Easterby’s decision at blindside flanker will be intriguing if Beirne does not start there.

Jack Conan has returned to the squad in strong form after missing Ireland’s last two campaigns, while Peter O’Mahony is a highly experienced figure and lineout specialist. The explosive Ryan Baird, another who has put hard work into becoming a lineout expert, is another strong contender.

Whatever way the decisions go in the back five of the scrum, Ireland will have lots of quality to call on from the bench in that area, while Josh van der Flier and captain Caelan Doris bring excellent form in the starting back row.

Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Conor Murray, and Crowley all seem likely to be included among the replacements, but the number 23 shirt is another one that is difficult to predict.

The versatile Jamie Osborne has been in excellent form, although Ireland could opt for whichever of their frontline centres – Aki, Ringrose, and Henshaw – misses out on the starting XV.

Ireland are due to name their matchday 23 at midday on Thursday.