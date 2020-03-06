This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dominant Presentation College Athenry too strong for CBC Cork in Croke Cup quarter-final

Gavin Lee top-scored for the Galway side with 0-12, despite missing a first-half penalty.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Mar 2020, 5:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,826 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5036542
A view of sliothars.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A view of sliothars.
A view of sliothars.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Presentation College, Athenry 1-18

CBC Cork 1-9

Patrick Earley reports from Kilmallock

RETURNING TO THE scene of their All-Ireland PPS Senior A hurling semi-final defeat of Midleton CBS 12 months ago, Presentation College, Athenry again got the better of Rebel opposition, this time in the shape of beaten Harty Cup finalists CBC Cork in today’s Croke Cup quarter-final.

Having relinquished their Connacht crown two weeks ago, Pres Athenry delivered a dominant display here, seeing out the game comfortably in the end, despite some resistance from a Jack Cahalane led CBC in the opening half.

After bursting from the blocks to lead 0-4 to 0-0, Pres Athenry were rocked when Robbie Cotter struck for the game’s opening goal after nine minutes.

By that point, Pres Athenry had already spurned two gilt-edged goal opportunities including a missed penalty by Gavin Lee, so for CBC to find themselves back on terms by the quarter hour was scarcely believable, but with Cahalane on song from the placed ball, they did just that.

Paddy Rabbite’s goal five minutes before the half-time break proved a major blow to CBC’s hopes however and ensured Cathal Moore’s side went in leading at half-time: 1-9 to 1-5.

Lee inspired last year’s beaten Croke Cup finalists with four splendid points from play in the second half as CBC, no doubt feeling the effects of their exertions in the Harty Cup final just five days ago, fell off the pace.

Denis McSweeney tallied their final score to cut the gap to seven points, but two late points by Lee and Rabbitte propelled Pres Athenry into another Croke Cup semi-final against Coláiste Eoin.

Scorers for Pres Athenry: Gavin Lee 0-12 (0-7f), Paddy Rabbitte 1-3, Liam Leen (sl), Ian McGlynn and David Lee 0-1 each

Scorers for CBC Cork: Jack Cahalane 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), Robbie Cotter 1-0, Denis McSweeney 0-1.

Pres Athenry

35. Darragh Walsh (Turloughmore)

2. Aaron Dolan (Craughwell)
3. Eoin Lawless (Athenry)
4. Mark Hardiman (Athenry)

5. Christy Brennan (Clarinbridge)
6. Shane Quirke (Athenry)
7. Phelim McCann (Clarinbridge)

8. Cian Moore (Clarinbridge)
9. Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron)

12. Thomas Hynes (Craughwell)
11. Jack Walsh (Kilconieron)
10. Paddy Rabbitte (Athenry)

15. Liam Leen (Clarinbridge)
13. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)
18. David Lee (Clarinbridge)

Substitutes
23. Luke Martyn (Clarinbridge) for Dolan (HT)
22. Matthew Tarpey (Turloughmore) for Moore (35)
17. Oisin Shannon (Clarinbridge) for Jack Walsh (49)
14. Mark Lally (Killimordaly) for Hynes (55)
19. Alan Haverty (Athenry) for David Lee (57)

CBC Cork

1. Owen O’Neill (Blarney)

2. Gavin Reddy (Midleton)
3. Shane Kingston (Ballinora)
25. Sean O’Leary (Mallow)

7. Gearoid Mulcahy (Glen Rovers)
6. Carthach Daly (Lismore)
5. Pierce Cummins (St Colman’s)

8. James Dwyer (Ballincollig)
11. Niall Hartnett (Douglas)

18. Cillian Egan (Whitechurch)
9. Eoghan Kidney (Cobh)
14. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

12. Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers)
15. Daire Burke (Douglas)
13. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)

Substitutes:
27. Denis McSweeney (Blarney) for Kidney (HT)
10. Eoghan Kirby (Blarney) for Mulcahy (38)
20. David Cremin (Midleton) for Egan (47)
24. Cian Barrett (Blarney) for O’Leary (57)
21. Darragh Hurley (Blarney) for Cotter (60)

Referee: Kieran Dooley (Offaly)

 
