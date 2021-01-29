Preston boss reveals bid to sign Jayson Molumby on a permanent deal

Jayson Molumby (left) tangling with Andy Rinomhota during Preston's draw with Reading last weekend.

AFTER BEING IMPRESSED by the Republic of Ireland midfielder’s performances since his arrival earlier this month, Preston North End manager Alex Neil has admitted that the Championship club were keen to sign Jayson Molumby on a permanent basis.

Molumby has wasted no time in making an impact following his loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion, which runs until the end of the season.

Millwall, who had the 21-year-old on loan last season, were reported to have made a club-record bid to secure his services during the current transfer window.

Ahead of his side’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow, Neil revealed to Lancs Live that Preston also saw an offer knocked back by Brighton.

However, the Lilywhites’ boss isn’t giving up on the prospect of making another attempt to land the Waterford native this summer.

“To be honest, we wanted initially to sign Jayson on a permanent,” he said. “That was our first choice but unfortunately at that point, that wasn’t going to be the case.

“[Brighton] made it quite clear that a loan is what they wanted to do initially, so we will just have to wait and see what happens with that one. But listen, as we know, circumstances change.”

Molumby is back for another stint in the second tier of English football, having excelled there last season while making 36 appearances for Millwall.

The former Ireland U21 captain, who has earned five senior caps, was rewarded with a new three-and-a-half-year contract by Brighton last March.

He made his Premier League debut for the club as a late substitute in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in November.