Dublin: 18°C Sunday 5 September 2021
Slovenia's Roglic seals third successive Vuelta title after clinching final time-trial stage

The Slovenian becomes the third rider to have one the Spanish Tour three times.

By AFP Sunday 5 Sep 2021, 8:09 PM
15 minutes ago 152 Views 0 Comments
Primoz Roglic celebrates after his victory.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

SLOVENIA’S PRIMOZ ROGLIC sealed a third successive Vuelta a Espana title after wrapping up the final time-trial stage on Sunday.

He becomes the third rider to have won the Spanish Tour three times after Tony Rominger of Switzerland (1992, 1993, 1994) and Spain’s Roberto Heras (2003, 2004, 2005).

The Jumbo-Visma rider finished 14 seconds ahead of his closest rival, Magnus Cort Nielsen, in the 33km time-trial at Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain, the 21st and final stage.

That gifted Roglic the biggest overall winning margin, of 4min 42sec, since 1997.

Spain’s Movistar rider Enric Mas, whom Roglic lapped on the time trial — a discipline in which he is Olympic champion, finished second, with Australian Jack Haig of Bahrain Victorious rounding out the podium.

More to follow…

© – AFP, 2021

