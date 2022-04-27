Membership : Access or Sign Up
Princess Zoe lands Sagaro Stakes for Tony Mullins

Popular mare hangs on in Ascot thriller.

By Press Association Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 4:36 PM
20 minutes ago 184 Views 0 Comments
Princess Zoe ridden by Joey Sheridan at Ascot.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
PRINCESS ZOE CAME out on top in a pulsating finish to the Longines Sagaro Stakes at Ascot.

The Tony Mullins-trained mare had to be tough under Joey Sheridan in the closing stages as she was challenged on both sides.

Hughie Morrison’s Quickthorn laid down his bid down the centre of the track – but it was Ian Williams’ Enemy who was giving her particularly close attention on the rail, after William Buick had been forced to wait for a gap to come.

Aidan O’Brien’s Wordsworth and Brian Ellison’s Tashkhan were also in attendance, but had cried enough inside the final furlong

Enemy and Princess Zoe (17-2) came close together and a stewards’ inquiry was called, but the popular grey kept the race to take Group Three honours.

The winner will now be looking at the Gold Cup in which she finished second last year to Subjectivist.

