Irish provinces switch conferences for next two Pro14 seasons

THE GUINNESS PRO14 have today released the make-up of their conferences as for the 2019/20 and 20/21 season as the expanded tournament moves into its third year.

Leinster and Glasgow in their Pro14 final duel in Celtic Park. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

After the initial two-year run of the system introduced in 2017, teams were allotted into the redrawn conferences based on the finishing positions in an amalgamated final table of this season’s competition.

The major changes see all four Irish provinces hopping conferences, with Munster and Connacht moving from Conference A to Conference B, while Leinster and Ulster go the other way.

Welsh regions, the Dragons and Cardiff Blues, also trade places.

The moves means that this year’s Pro14 finalists Glasgow Warriors and Leinster – who both topped their separate conferences over the past two seasons – will be competing for a single home semi-final berth at the end of next season. Munster become the top-seeded side in Conference B ahead of Connacht and Benetton.

Munster and Connacht will be running each other close for playoff places again. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The re-seeding was based on the below combined points table. Countries from the same nation were seeded 1-4 by country and split into separate conferences (on a seed 1 + seed 4, seed 2 + seed 3 basis).

