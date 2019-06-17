This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish provinces switch conferences for next two Pro14 seasons

This year’s finalists Glasgow Warriors and Leinster will be competing for top spot in Conference A.

By Sean Farrell Monday 17 Jun 2019, 3:08 PM
32 minutes ago 1,889 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4685848

THE GUINNESS PRO14 have today released the make-up of their conferences as for the 2019/20 and 20/21 season as the expanded tournament moves into its third year.

George Horne Leinster and Glasgow in their Pro14 final duel in Celtic Park. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

After the initial two-year run of the system introduced in 2017, teams were allotted into the redrawn conferences based on the finishing positions in an amalgamated final table of this season’s competition.

The major changes see all four Irish provinces hopping conferences, with Munster and Connacht moving from Conference A to Conference B, while Leinster and Ulster go the other way.

Welsh regions, the Dragons and Cardiff Blues, also trade places.

conf bdown

The moves means that this year’s Pro14 finalists Glasgow Warriors and Leinster – who both topped their separate conferences over the past two seasons – will be competing for a single home semi-final berth at the end of next season. Munster become the top-seeded side in Conference B ahead of Connacht and Benetton.

Caolin Bladen under pressure from John Ryan and Billy Holland Munster and Connacht will be running each other close for playoff places again. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The re-seeding was based on the below combined points table. Countries from the same nation were seeded 1-4 by country and split into separate conferences (on a seed 1 + seed 4, seed 2 + seed 3 basis).

pro14 explain

Read next:

