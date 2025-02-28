The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
PSG loanee continues impressive start to life at Villa
ASTON VILLA EARNED a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup tonight.
Marco Asensio scored both goals for the hosts.
The PSG loanee has four goals from six appearances since joining the English club in the January transfer window.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
FA Cup Impact Marco Asensio Soccer Aston Villa Cardiff City