Marco Asensio of Aston Villa celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
PSG loanee continues impressive start to life at Villa

Marco Asensio scored both goals in the FA Cup win over Cardiff.
10.02pm, 28 Feb 2025

ASTON VILLA EARNED a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup tonight.

Marco Asensio scored both goals for the hosts.

The PSG loanee has four goals from six appearances since joining the English club in the January transfer window.

