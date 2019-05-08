This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSG hit back at 'strange' reports of Neymar dressing room bust-up

The Brazilian star reportedly said: ‘Who are you to talk to me like that?’

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 May 2019, 4:21 PM
53 minutes ago 1,222 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4624921
Neymar grimaces through last weekend's game with Nice.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Neymar grimaces through last weekend's game with Nice.
Neymar grimaces through last weekend's game with Nice.
Image: ABACA/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have lashed out at reports of a fight between Neymar and teammate Julian Draxler. 

Thomas Tuchel’s team have endured a poor run of form lately, finishing runners-up in the Coupe de France after being defeated in the final on penalties by Rennes on 27 April.

French newspaper Le Parisien then reported that Neymar and Draxler came to blows when the German accused his team-mate of being selfish on the pitch after the following 3-2 loss to Montpellier.

The Brazilian star reportedly said: ”Who are you to talk to me like that? The only thing you know how to do is pass the back ball back.”

It is claimed Tuchel and PSG sporting director Antero Henrique then had to separate the pair, and that Neymar had previously accused the club’s younger players of ignoring the more experienced squad members.

But the club has refuted the accusations of a rift involving Neymar.

PSG tweeted on Wednesday: “Strange game from Le Parisien: presenting Neymar, a phenomenon of world football, as a player who fights with his teammates in the locker room. How can you invent such things? Were you in the locker room?”

Paris have now won just one of their last seven games in a significant slump at the end of the season. 

They have already been crowned Ligue 1 champions and hold a 16-point lead over second-place Lille, but look set to end the campaign on a sour note unless they can turn things round in their three remaining games.

Tuchel’s side travel to Angers and host Dijon before their final game of the season against Stade Reims on 25 May. 

Despite winning every domestic trophy on offer in 2017-18, PSG have failed to win a cup competition this term.

And their Champions League campaign ended with a shock defeat to Manchester United as they lost the second leg 3-1 at Parc des Princes, despite holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg.

With Adrien Rabiot looking likely to depart to Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, the Parisians could look to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

