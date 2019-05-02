Defi the banker in Ryanair Novice Chase on day three at Punchestown

ELWOOD ARRIVED IN Ireland with a decent reputation from France and, despite failing to fire initially, made an encouraging handicap debut when chasing home Ronald Pump at Cork in March.

The form of the race has worked out well, with the winner scoring at Fairyhouse last week, and Elwood should at least hit the frame off what looks a workable mark of 130.

Willie Mullins throws three darts at the Grade 1 Ryanair Novice Chase but it will take a terrific performance from any one of his trio to burst the bubble of Defi Du Seuil.

Barry Geraghty recently said this is the horse he will miss most during his spell on the sidelines and it’s easy to see why.

Defi Du Seuil has kept on improving all season, most recently when demolishing his rivals in the JLT Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, and he has enough speed to cope with the step back to two miles.

Kenneth Alexander’s silks have been carried by some classy individuals this season and Elfile could be another.

Having come through for second behind the owner’s top-notch Honeysuckle at Fairyhouse 11 days ago, the five-year-old advertised her claims for top honours and today could be the day.

She’s already beaten Black Tears, her biggest rival on paper, twice and while the step back in trip may not be ideal, the ground should help. She looks solid.

Just the five runners take to the stage for the concluding bumper but they are all exciting horses in their own right and are open to any amount of improvement.

The Big Getaway can be expected to head the market and it would be a surprise if You Raised Me Up doesn’t go under the radar despite having the assistance of Jamie Codd.

The six-year-old ran well in a bumper here 12 months ago before winning at Galway last summer and, although he hasn’t raced since, he can go well at what is likely to be a decent price.

Punchestown day three selections:

Elwood, 6.05 Punchestown, 1pt each-way

Defi Du Seuil, 6.40 Punchestown, 3pts win

Elfile, 7.15 Punchestown, 2pts win

You Raised Me Up, 7.45 Punchestown, 1pt win

