Ruby rides off into the sunset, while Minella Indo completes a Cheltenham-Punchestown double

RUBY WALSH STUNNED the racing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect after his win on Kemboy in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a superb career spanning 24 years.

The 39-year-old has been largely associated with racing powerhouses Willie Mullins and Paul Nicholls throughout his career and in the limelight for more than two decades since his first win in July 1995.

Ruby Walsh speaks to RTÉ about his decision to retire from racing and he takes a look back on a hugely successful career. #rteracing #rubywalsh pic.twitter.com/jerCNcig32 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) May 1, 2019 Source: RTÉ Racing /Twitter

Mullins also took the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle with Elimay, who produced an electric performance under Mark Walsh.

Owned by JP McManus, Elimay stretched clear of her rivals and earned a quote of 33-1 for next season’s Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in the process.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Indo completed a Cheltenham and Punchestown festival double after battling on to defeat favourite Allaho in the Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle.

Barry Maloney’s six-year-old scored at odds of 50-1 in the Albert Bartlett but was a tenth of that price in his quest to become the first horse to land both Grade 1 staying novice events.

Rachael Blackmore changed the front-running tactics that were successful at Cheltenham, instead stalking favourite Allaho throughout the race before outstaying his rival up the straight to keep on for a two-length win.

Ruby Walsh and trainer Willie Mullins with the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Emmet Mullins put his name in lights this afternoon as well when winning the Connolly’s RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final with Zero Ten.

Ridden by cousin David, Zero Ten picked up well to go and put the race to bed in the straight.

Zero Ten is owned by the Mee family, who have been big supporters of Mullins since he started training.

- Brian Sheerin, for more visit the Racing Post



