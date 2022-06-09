Japan-based Cooper, Kerevi and Koroibete get the nod for Wallabies squad to face England

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie named Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete as Australia’s overseas selections for the July three-Test series against England.

Rennie, who is to name his 35-man squad on Sunday, is restricted to picking only three overseas-based players and said that the trio had been outstanding form for their clubs in Japan.

“It’s probably not that secret anyway but we’ve got Quade, Samu and Marika all coming back,” he told reporters at an event to unveil Sydney’s new Allianz Stadium.

“Quade and Samu are here in Sydney just getting medical checks, Marika went straight to Fiji to spend some time with his family and he’ll be back on the weekend,” said Rennie.

“It’s exciting. I’m not sure if you saw the (Japanese League One) final with Panasonic and Marika was phenomenal. He hasn’t lost any of his physicality or his work ethic, so we’re excited to see him back.”

Rennie said the 34-year-old Cooper had “a massive impact” when he joined the squad during the Rugby Championship last year and Kerevi “only played a handful of Tests and was nominated for (World Rugby) player of the year, which just highlights the impact that he had”.

Rennie will also name a 30-man Australia A squad to play Tonga, Samoa and Fiji as part of the Pacific Nations Cup in July and to develop more depth at international level.

He announced his plans as officials unveiled the opening fixtures for the new Sydney stadium, with the Wallabies to host the world champion Springboks in the first international event at the 42,500-seat venue on September 3.

“We are extremely excited to be able to host the first ever international event at the new Allianz Stadium,” Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said.

“To have the Wallabies taking on the world champion Springboks in front of over 40,000 supporters is going to be an amazing experience, and one I’m sure those in attendance will never forget.”

The state-of-the-art stadium provides rain cover for all spectators, with clear sight-lines to the pitch and multiple video screens.

The Wallabies play three Tests against England on July 2, 9 and 16, to be followed by two Tests each against Argentina, South Africa and New Zealand in the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship in August and September.

2023 Rugby World Cup hosts France will play Australia, South Africa and Japan in November, the French Rugby Federation announced Thursday.

Fabien Galthie’s team host the Wallabies at the Stade de France on November 5 before facing world champions South Africa a week later in Marseille.

Six Nations Grand Slam winners France conclude their three-match series in Toulouse on November 20 against Japan, the same opponents they will play twice in July on their summer tour.

Second-ranked France have not lost a match since a 33-30 defeat by Australia in Brisbane in July 2021.

Les Bleus have won eight Tests in a row and could equal an 85-year-old record if they win both matches in Japan.