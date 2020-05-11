Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 1999-2000 season?

Man United triumphed ultimately. How many Premiership titles had they won by the end of the season? 3 4

5 6

Who finished top scorer that season? Alan Shearer Dwight Yorke

Kevin Phillips Michael Bridges

Which of these Irish players didn't make the PFA Team of the Year? Roy Keane Ian Harte

Gary Kelly Damien Duff

Which team finished bottom of the table with what was, at the time, a record Premiership low of just 24 points? Bradford City Watford

Sheffield Wednesday Wimbledon

Which Irish player finished as top scorer that season? Niall Quinn Robbie Keane

Dominic Foley Roy Keane

A 1-0 loss on the final day to which team cost Liverpool a Champions League place? Derby County Bradford City

Southampton Chelsea

Which team managed to finish 14th despite going the entire season without an away win? West Ham Newcastle

Middlesbrough Coventry

Who was named PFA Young Player of the Year? David Beckham Harry Kewell

Rio Ferdinand Nick Barmby

Man United lost only three matches all season, including a 5-0 defeat against which team? Arsenal Newcastle

Chelsea Tottenham