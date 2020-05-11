TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 1999-2000 season?
Looking back on when Man United won the league by 18 points and Roy Keane was named Player of the Year.
Man United triumphed ultimately. How many Premiership titles had they won by the end of the season?
3
4
5
6
Who finished top scorer that season?
Alan Shearer
Dwight Yorke
Kevin Phillips
Michael Bridges
Which of these Irish players didn't make the PFA Team of the Year?
Roy Keane
Ian Harte
Gary Kelly
Damien Duff
Which team finished bottom of the table with what was, at the time, a record Premiership low of just 24 points?
Bradford City
Watford
Sheffield Wednesday
Wimbledon
Which Irish player finished as top scorer that season?
Niall Quinn
Robbie Keane
Dominic Foley
Roy Keane
A 1-0 loss on the final day to which team cost Liverpool a Champions League place?
Derby County
Bradford City
Southampton
Chelsea
Which team managed to finish 14th despite going the entire season without an away win?
West Ham
Newcastle
Middlesbrough
Coventry
Who was named PFA Young Player of the Year?
David Beckham
Harry Kewell
Rio Ferdinand
Nick Barmby
Man United lost only three matches all season, including a 5-0 defeat against which team?
Arsenal
Newcastle
Chelsea
Tottenham
Per the figures of Transfermarkt.co.uk, which of these high-profile signings cost the most?
Thierry Henry
Emile Heskey
Chris Sutton
Massimo Taibi
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
