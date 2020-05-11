This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 11 May, 2020
Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 1999-2000 season?

Looking back on when Man United won the league by 18 points and Roy Keane was named Player of the Year.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 11 May 2020, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,659 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5093304

Man United triumphed ultimately. How many Premiership titles had they won by the end of the season?
3
4

5
6
Who finished top scorer that season?
Alan Shearer
Dwight Yorke

Kevin Phillips
Michael Bridges
Which of these Irish players didn't make the PFA Team of the Year?
Roy Keane
Ian Harte

Gary Kelly
Damien Duff
Which team finished bottom of the table with what was, at the time, a record Premiership low of just 24 points?
Bradford City
Watford

Sheffield Wednesday
Wimbledon
Which Irish player finished as top scorer that season?
Niall Quinn
Robbie Keane

Dominic Foley
Roy Keane
A 1-0 loss on the final day to which team cost Liverpool a Champions League place?
Derby County
Bradford City

Southampton
Chelsea
Which team managed to finish 14th despite going the entire season without an away win?
West Ham
Newcastle

Middlesbrough
Coventry
Who was named PFA Young Player of the Year?
David Beckham
Harry Kewell

Rio Ferdinand
Nick Barmby
Man United lost only three matches all season, including a 5-0 defeat against which team?
Arsenal
Newcastle

Chelsea
Tottenham
Per the figures of Transfermarkt.co.uk, which of these high-profile signings cost the most?
Thierry Henry
Emile Heskey

Chris Sutton
Massimo Taibi
