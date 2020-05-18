This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2000-01 season?

The year when Alex Ferguson became the first manager to win three successive English league titles with the same club.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 18 May 2020, 7:00 AM
Which of these players finished as top scorer?
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Thierry Henry

Michael Owen
Mark Viduka
Which of these Irish players made the PFA Team of the Year?
Gary Kelly
Ian Harte

Stephen Carr
Steve Finnan
Who was named Premier League Manager of the Season?
Alex Ferguson
Arsene Wenger

George Burley
David O'Leary
Which of these Man United players was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year?
Roy Keane
David Beckham

Ryan Giggs
Teddy Sheringham
Which of these people took over as Spurs manager in March 2001?
Gerry Francis
Christian Gross

George Graham
Glenn Hoddle
Which of these clubs were not relegated?
Derby County
Man City

Coventry City
Bradford City
Which of these clubs did not secure a Champions League qualification spot?
Liverpool
Leeds

Man United
Arsenal
Claudio Ranieri took over as Chelsea boss. Who did he succeed?
Ruud Gullit
Gianluca Vialli

Ray Wilkins
Avram Grant
Which of these Irish players was not captain of their club?
Lee Carsley
Mark Kinsella

Matt Holland
Roy Keane
Which of these high-profile Arsenal signings was the cheapest?
Robert Pires
Sylvain Wiltord

Lauren
Francis Jeffers
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
