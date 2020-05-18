TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2000-01 season?
The year when Alex Ferguson became the first manager to win three successive English league titles with the same club.
Which of these players finished as top scorer?
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Thierry Henry
Michael Owen
Mark Viduka
Which of these Irish players made the PFA Team of the Year?
Gary Kelly
Ian Harte
Stephen Carr
Steve Finnan
Who was named Premier League Manager of the Season?
Alex Ferguson
Arsene Wenger
George Burley
David O'Leary
Which of these Man United players was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year?
Roy Keane
David Beckham
Ryan Giggs
Teddy Sheringham
Which of these people took over as Spurs manager in March 2001?
Gerry Francis
Christian Gross
George Graham
Glenn Hoddle
Which of these clubs were not relegated?
Derby County
Man City
Coventry City
Bradford City
Which of these clubs did not secure a Champions League qualification spot?
Liverpool
Leeds
Man United
Arsenal
Claudio Ranieri took over as Chelsea boss. Who did he succeed?
Ruud Gullit
Gianluca Vialli
Ray Wilkins
Avram Grant
Which of these Irish players was not captain of their club?
Lee Carsley
Mark Kinsella
Matt Holland
Roy Keane
Which of these high-profile Arsenal signings was the cheapest?
Robert Pires
Sylvain Wiltord
Lauren
Francis Jeffers
