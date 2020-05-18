Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2000-01 season?

Which of these players finished as top scorer? Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Thierry Henry

Michael Owen Mark Viduka

Which of these Irish players made the PFA Team of the Year? Gary Kelly Ian Harte

Stephen Carr Steve Finnan

Who was named Premier League Manager of the Season? Alex Ferguson Arsene Wenger

George Burley David O'Leary

Which of these Man United players was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year? Roy Keane David Beckham

Ryan Giggs Teddy Sheringham

Which of these people took over as Spurs manager in March 2001? Gerry Francis Christian Gross

George Graham Glenn Hoddle

Which of these clubs were not relegated? Derby County Man City

Coventry City Bradford City

Which of these clubs did not secure a Champions League qualification spot? Liverpool Leeds

Man United Arsenal

Claudio Ranieri took over as Chelsea boss. Who did he succeed? Ruud Gullit Gianluca Vialli

Ray Wilkins Avram Grant

Which of these Irish players was not captain of their club? Lee Carsley Mark Kinsella

Matt Holland Roy Keane