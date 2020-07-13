Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2008-09 season?

Man United triumphed. How many Premier League titles had they won come the end of the season? 9 10

11 12

Liverpool drew with Arsenal 4-4. Which player scored the four goals for the Gunners to deliver a serious blow to the Reds' title ambitions? Nicklas Bendtner Andrey Arshavin

Samir Nasri Theo Walcott

Who finished the season as top scorer? Nicolas Anelka Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernando Torres Wayne Rooney

Who was named PFA Players' Player of the Year? Nemanja Vidic Rio Ferdinand

Steven Gerrard Ryan Giggs

Which Irish player made the shortlist for PFA Young Player of the Year? John O’Shea Stephen Ireland

Kevin Doyle Darron Gibson

Which of these teams finished highest in the table? Portsmouth Man City

Tottenham Fulham

Which Aston Villa player took 7 minutes and 3 seconds to score a hat-trick against Man City? John Carew Marlon Harewood

Ashley Young Gabriel Agbonlahor

Which team won the award for best-behaved fans for the third consecutive season? Stoke West Ham

Fulham Sunderland

Which of these teams were not relegated? Hull Newcastle

West Brom Middlesbrough