Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League 2008-09 season?

Man United triumphed, while Robbie Keane made an ill-fated move to Liverpool.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 13 Jul 2020, 7:00 AM
Man United triumphed. How many Premier League titles had they won come the end of the season?
9
10

11
12
Liverpool drew with Arsenal 4-4. Which player scored the four goals for the Gunners to deliver a serious blow to the Reds' title ambitions?
Nicklas Bendtner
Andrey Arshavin

Samir Nasri
Theo Walcott
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Nicolas Anelka
Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernando Torres
Wayne Rooney
Who was named PFA Players' Player of the Year?
Nemanja Vidic
Rio Ferdinand

Steven Gerrard
Ryan Giggs
Which Irish player made the shortlist for PFA Young Player of the Year?
John O’Shea
Stephen Ireland

Kevin Doyle
Darron Gibson
Which of these teams finished highest in the table?
Portsmouth
Man City

Tottenham
Fulham
Which Aston Villa player took 7 minutes and 3 seconds to score a hat-trick against Man City?
John Carew
Marlon Harewood

Ashley Young
Gabriel Agbonlahor
Which team won the award for best-behaved fans for the third consecutive season?
Stoke
West Ham

Fulham
Sunderland
Which of these teams were not relegated?
Hull
Newcastle

West Brom
Middlesbrough
Which of these signings broke the British transfer record?
Robinho to Man City
Dimitar Berbatov to Man United

Robbie Keane to Liverpool
David Bentley to Tottenham
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
