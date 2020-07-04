This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 4 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you remember the current rugby season?

Some of us can’t tell what day it is, never mind know when the 2019/20 season ends and the 20/21 campaigns begins.

By The42 Team Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 9:30 AM
34 minutes ago 491 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5140673
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE PLAYERS ARE back training, the provinces are ploughing ahead with plans to put competitive rugby back on our screens late next month by attempting to wrap up the 2019/20 season – with a chunk of in-between fixtures marked cancelled.

But if the tournaments were up and running this weekend, would you remember how everyone stood? Or perhaps you’ve watched so much TV in lockdown you need a ‘previously on’ refresher for each team’s own little soap opera.

How well you remember how the season was unfolding?

At close of play, who had scored the most points in this season's Pro14?
John Cooney
Ross Byrne

Ruan Pienaar
JJ Hanrahan
Leinster were clear leaders of the Pro14's Conference A, who topped the polls in Conference B?
Munster
Glasgow Warriors

Edinburgh
Scarlets
What was the first Pro14 fixture postponed due to Covid-19?
Dragons v Benetton
Zebre v Ospreys

Cardiff v Benetton
Zebre v Munster
Let's call this section of the quiz, 'last-gasp winners': Whose very late try in Swansea ensured Munster started their European campaign with a bonus point victory?
James Cronin
Kevin O'Byrne

Dave Kilcoyne
Steven Archer
And who came up with a last-minute try-saver to ensure Ulster got their Heineken Cup run off to a winning start?
Jacob Stockdale
Will Addison

Marcell Coetzee
Rob Herring
Connacht got a badly-needed win in dramatic circumstances thanks to what player's late winning try against Gloucester?
Tom Daly
Matt Healy

Robin Copeland
Bundee Aki
Leinster were rattling along nicely throughout the season. How long was their winning streak in competitive matches before the season came to a halt?
20
21

22
23
Can you name the Irish player level with Teddy Thomas as the leading try-scorer (with 6 tries) in the Heineken Champions Cup?
Dave Kearney
Simon Zebo

Garry Ringrose
Robert Baloucoune
How many pool-stage tries did John Cooney score as Ulster progressed to the European quarter-finals?
Zero
Two

Three
Five
Who did Connacht beat to nil in February, emphatically ending a five-match losing streak?
Southern Kings
Cardiff Blues

Ospreys
Dragons
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You remember it like it was this year
You haven't completely plugged out and switched off. You're waiting for rugby with bated breath.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Listen, it's a while ago
You jogged the memory and eventually got it moving through the shallow annals of the very recent past
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What's done is done
What use is it looking in the past? Let it lie.
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie