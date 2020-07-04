Quiz: How well do you remember the current rugby season?

THE PLAYERS ARE back training, the provinces are ploughing ahead with plans to put competitive rugby back on our screens late next month by attempting to wrap up the 2019/20 season – with a chunk of in-between fixtures marked cancelled.

But if the tournaments were up and running this weekend, would you remember how everyone stood? Or perhaps you’ve watched so much TV in lockdown you need a ‘previously on’ refresher for each team’s own little soap opera.

How well you remember how the season was unfolding?