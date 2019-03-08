This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Weekend tips: set your watch to West Coast Time ahead of Cheltenham

Thom Malone runs the rule over the last action before the Festival.

By Thom Malone Friday 8 Mar 2019, 5:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,240 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4531005
Joseph O'Brien: looks to have a 'pre-Cheltenham banker'.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Joseph O'Brien: looks to have a 'pre-Cheltenham banker'.
Joseph O'Brien: looks to have a 'pre-Cheltenham banker'.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

THE FINAL FURLONG in the race to Cheltenham is always the Imperial Cup.

One name that is synonymous with the race is that of the Pipe family. Between the Martin and David Pipe father-and-son combination they have taken this race an incredible nine times — six for Martin and three David.

Of those nine winners, three have followed up in handicaps at the Festival the following week. Extra Mag represents team Pond House in the 2.25 at Sandown on Saturday.

If Extra Mag were to oblige in the Imperial Cup on Saturday, the penalty would help him get into perhaps the Martin Pipe, as he is currently number 74 on the list, so without it, won’t get a run in the race carrying the trainer’s father’s name.

Maybe have a little tickle on him for the last race of the Festival too, non runner no
bet, it looks the ideal target as it gives him the longest recovery time and looks likelier to actually get in.

Boulta Point to Point went viral earlier this year thanks to the heroics of Mikey Sweeney in the saddle.

Source: The Sun/YouTube

It has been a nursery for plenty of stars of the future on the equine front too as Grade One winner Ms Parfois obliged between those famous flags too.

For those up early enough for the meeting in December of last year, the race was at 10.30 am, another star was potentially born. Minella Melody makes his racecourse debut proper at Gowran on Saturday.

Patrick Mullins has only ever had six rides for trainer Henry de Bromhead. The Champion amateur, often has the pick of these races, and can steer this €65,000 store to victory in the closer at 5.25 on the Gowran Park card on Saturday.

Given the success experienced last week on the flat, one that jumps off the page is Nahham in the 6.00 at Kempton. Given his pedigree, he’s by star miler Dawn Approach and made 275,000 guineas as a yearling, he should be well up to winning this. The horse is only making his debut aged four and carries the Al Shaqab colours, if he was useless, one would imagine, connections would not have persevered.

This is a thoroughly moderate race, so he might not need to be anywhere as good as
those who bred him or paid six figures for him hoped he would be. This is should be a stepping stone for much bigger things.

While the Cheltenham effect dilutes the quality of fare on offer to racing fans in its immediacy, opportunities to fill the bag and get a proper kitty ready for the week are traditional at this stage.

Punters and owners love to line up up away from the limelight. The Joseph O’Brien racing club may be having that experience at Naas on Sunday. The best bet of the weekend is at Naas at 4.20. There are eye-catchers and there are runs that take the eye out of your head. The latter applies to West Coast Time.

Had he not been beaten by a stablemate when second, last time out at Gowran, perhaps there would have been more of a furore. Smoking Gun, who beat him, has won since to boost the form.

West Coast Time is the pre-Cheltenham banker. Go forth, fill your boots and the tank will be overflowing ahead of the four days of the Festival.

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

