Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Advertisement

Rafa Benitez emerges as the favourite for the Everton job - reports

The Spaniard famously won the Champions League during six years with the Toffees’ city rivals, Liverpool.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 11:57 AM
1 hour ago 1,230 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5469439
61-year-old Benitez.
Image: PA
61-year-old Benitez.
61-year-old Benitez.
Image: PA

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is close to filling the vacant position as Everton manager, according to reports.

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been a long-term favourite to replace Carlo Ancelotti following his departure for Real Madrid, and seemed closer to the job when Crystal Palace halted their pursuit of the Portuguese on Tuesday.

However, Nuno’s financial demands and the coaching entourage he wants to take with him are points of contention.

Everton chiefs are now keen to speak to Benitez, whose family have lived in Merseyside since he joined Liverpool in 2004.

And Sky Sports are reporting that the Toffees are close to appointing the 61-year-old. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie