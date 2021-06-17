Rafa Benitez emerges as the favourite for the Everton job - reports

FORMER LIVERPOOL AND Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is close to filling the vacant position as Everton manager, according to reports.

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been a long-term favourite to replace Carlo Ancelotti following his departure for Real Madrid, and seemed closer to the job when Crystal Palace halted their pursuit of the Portuguese on Tuesday.

However, Nuno’s financial demands and the coaching entourage he wants to take with him are points of contention.

Everton chiefs are now keen to speak to Benitez, whose family have lived in Merseyside since he joined Liverpool in 2004.

And Sky Sports are reporting that the Toffees are close to appointing the 61-year-old.

