Advertisement
More Stories
File pic. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeBad Weather

Rain washes out West Indies' T20 clash in Ireland

The final game of the series is due to take place at Bready on Sunday.
5.05pm, 14 Jun 2025

THE WEST Indies’ second T20 international against Ireland was washed out by heavy rain in Bready on Saturday.

After the opening game of the three-match series was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Thursday, the West Indies were again frustrated by the weather.

The scheduled start was delayed and when the umpires eventually inspected the pitch they decided there was no prospect of starting the match.

A statement on Cricket Ireland’s X account said: “The match unfortunately has been abandoned due to consistent wet conditions.”

The final game of the series is due to take place at Bready on Sunday.

West Indies have already played a one-day international series in Ireland this year, drawing 1-1 in the three-match tussle in May.

They are looking to bounce back after recent 3-0 series losses to England in both the one-day international and T20 formats.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie