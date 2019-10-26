Rampant Leicester City were hungry for Premier League record – Vardy

JAMIE VARDY INSISTED Leicester City went all out for the Premier League record win after they trounced hapless Southampton 9-0.

The Foxes ran riot against 10-man Southampton at St Mary’s on Friday – Vardy and Ayoze Perez helping themselves to hat-tricks, with James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Ben Chilwell also on target.

Leicester’s triumph lifted Brendan Rodgers’ side into second place, with a better goal difference than leaders Liverpool, on 20 points.

It looked as though Leicester were to be denied a ninth goal to take them level with Manchester United’s 9-0 demolition of Ipswich Town at Old Trafford in 1995, but a late foul from Jan Bednarek gave Vardy the chance to slam home his third from the spot and also wrap up the biggest-ever away win in the history of English league football.

Former England international Vardy now leads the Premier League scoring charts with nine goals, and he revealed Leicester’s players were well aware a record was in their sights.

“I got made aware by Jonny Evans there could be a record,” Vardy told BBC Sport.

“He told everyone at 6-0 there was a record and was adamant we were going to go for it. We were really hungry.

“We started really well. They went down to 10 men, we know what it is like, we know we had to keep going and it paid dividends.

“It sums the lads up. We want to be playing well and we know we can cause anyone problems and win games.

“We are taking each game as it comes. We know we can cause anyone problems. It’s a long season and see where we are at the end.”

Leicester’s stunning win came two days before the first anniversary of the death of their chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

“The main thing Vichai ever wanted from us was to fight and win and we’ve done that in massive amounts,” Vardy told Sky Sports. ”Hopefully the boss is looking down on us.”

Southampton’s Nathan Redmond was left to reflect on a woeful Saints display.

“It was an embarrassing performance, the stuff of nightmares and especially playing at home,” Redmond told Sky Sports.

“It was one of the poorest performances since I’ve been at the club and we’ll have to debrief that whole game. There are the things we need to look at, but it was an embarrassing performance.”