This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 26 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rangers storm into last-16 with impressive Europa League win over Braga

It’s the club’s first European knockout win in nine years.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 7:16 PM
19 minutes ago 867 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5023404
Rangers celebrate their decisive goal.
Image: Luis Vieira
Rangers celebrate their decisive goal.
Rangers celebrate their decisive goal.
Image: Luis Vieira

RANGERS STORMED INTO the last 16 of the Europa League following an impressive 1-0 win at Braga that put them through 4-2 on aggregate.

Steven Gerrard’s men had come from two goals down in the first leg to head to Portugal with a narrow lead and should have been far more convincing winners as Ryan Kent scored the only goal just after the hour mark.

Rangers were without top scorer Alfredo Morelos through suspension and the absence of the Colombian could have proved costly as they missed a host of big chances before the break.

Morelos’s replacement Florian Kamberi fired too close to Matheus in the Braga goal before Ianis Hagi dragged another huge opportunity wide.

Hagi, son of Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi, scored twice to turn the tie around at Ibrox but missed the chance to give Rangers breathing space from the penalty spot just before half-time.

Raul Silva was penalised for handling a corner inside his own box, but Matheus made a brilliant save to turn Hagi’s penalty behind.

Kent has been criticised for his lack of impact as Rangers have fallen 12 points behind Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

However, the former Liverpool winger produced a big goal when he had too much pace for the Braga defence to latch onto a long ball before firing low into the far corner.

Gerrard has been scathing of his side’s defending in recent weeks, but the visitors stood up to deny a Braga team that are unbeaten in their last 11 domestic games to win a European tie in the knockout stages for the first time in nine years.

 © – AFP, 2020 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie