This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You are endangering your club' - Rangers to reject away tickets for next European fixture

Ahead of the Rangers’ Europa League tie with Legia Warsaw, the Glasgow club have again condemned sectarian singing from fans.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 10:56 PM
57 minutes ago 2,056 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4786753
The sign outside Rangers' home ground Ibrox
The sign outside Rangers' home ground Ibrox
The sign outside Rangers' home ground Ibrox

RANGERS WILL REJECT any away ticket allocation for their next European fixture following a partial stadium closure from Uefa over sectarian singing.

Uefa ordered Rangers to close a section of Ibrox for Thursday’s game against Legia Warsaw after supporters were found to have breached rules relating to racist behaviour in the Europa League qualifying match against Gibraltar-based St Joseph’s in July.

No fewer than 3,000 seats will have to be left empty at Ibrox when Legia visit for the second leg of their play-off clash, with the aggregate score at 0-0.

Rangers confirmed on Wednesday they will take further action in a bid to dissuade fans from singing sectarian chants, which the club said has left them facing another Uefa charge of racist behaviour from the opening encounter in Poland.

“Those fans responsible for this partial closure of Ibrox Stadium need to understand that they are damaging our club,” said a statement. ”If there is a further incidence at tomorrow night’s match this could lead to a ground closure.

The same applies to those who indulged in sectarian singing in Warsaw last week and that is why we have taken the decision to make Uefa aware that we will decline tickets for our next away match even though this means that, once again, the many must suffer because of the few.

“This kind of behaviour has no place at Ibrox, or anywhere else where our many teams appear. Offenders must please stop. You are endangering your club which has recently launched its Everyone Anyone project aimed at welcoming all to Ibrox.

Those who wish to sing offensive songs must realise by now that they are insulting Rangers players, staff, and fellow fans. There is nothing clever, bold or even defiant in what this small number of supporters are doing.

“By supporting Rangers in the correct way the rest of us must strive to protect our great club. One way or another this offensive behaviour must end and it would be much more preferable if we stopped it ourselves, simply by behaving like true Rangers fans.”

Rangers are unbeaten in all competitions under Steven Gerrard this term, sitting level on points with rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead of Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie