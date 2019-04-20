This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 20 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rangers postpone Celtic title celebrations with win away to Hearts

Jermain Defoe was among the scorers for Steven Gerrard’s side.

By Cian Roche Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 4:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,950 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4600864
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring Rangers' first goal of the game.
Image: Ian Rutherford
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring Rangers' first goal of the game.
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring Rangers' first goal of the game.
Image: Ian Rutherford

RANGERS HAVE PUT Celtic’s Scottish Premiership title celebrations on ice for another week after their 3-1 win away to Hearts this afternoon.

Anything other than a win today for Steven Gerrard’s side would have opened the door for Celtic to secure their eight consecutive title against Hibernian tomorrow.

Jermain Defoe opened the scoring for the visitors, before goals from Ryan Jack and Nikola Katic secured the three points early in the second half.

Defoe showed his class remains even if at 36 his legs are understandably not as fast as they were, coolly finishing off a great move begun by Jon Flanagan’s crunching tackle to win possession on the halfway line.

Rangers doubled their lead in the 36th minute as once again Hearts gave up possession in midway up the field, Daniel Candeias then found Jack, whose sublime shot from the edge of the penalty area nestled into the back of the net.

Candeias was at the heart of their third, his cross being converted by Katic at the far post.

A passive Hearts finally raised their game shortly after the third goal — Craig Wighton’s goalbound header somehow being saved by Allan McGregor.

Steven MacLean did grab a consolation goal for the home side 15 minutes from time but it wasn’t enough to inspire his side to mount an unlikely comeback.

“I can’t ask for any more,” Gerrard told Sky Sports. “The supporters deserve four more strong performances before the end of the season.

We’ve underachieved at certain times, we’ve done well at times. Consistency is a word that has come up a lot.

“When we become capable of stringing a long winning run together that’s when we will be challenging.”

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Tynecastle Stadium Rangers striker, Jermain Defore. Source: Ian Rutherford

Celtic will have the chance to clinch the title next week when they week when they host Kilmarnock.

Neil Lennon’s side are still in search of an historic treble-treble and will face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final next month.

Rangers, meanwhile, cut the gap at the top of the league to eight points.

They remain on course to finish second, 10 points clear of third placed Kilmarnock and Aberdeen in fourth who both have a tally of 59 points.

With reporting from AFP

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie