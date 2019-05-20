This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 May, 2019
Raptors top Bucks in double-OT thriller

Kawhi Leonard and his side reduced the Bucks’ playoff series lead to 2-1.

By The42 Team Monday 20 May 2019, 7:02 AM
1 hour ago 1,131 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4642977
Inspirational: Kawhi Leonard.
THE TORONTO RAPTORS won a double-overtime thriller against Milwaukee Bucks 118-112 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals last night.

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors reduced the Bucks’ lead to 2-1 in the NBA playoff series thanks to Sunday’s victory in Toronto.

Raptors star Leonard filled it up as usual, posting a game-high 36 points, but role players made all the difference in the contest.

Marc Gasol (16 points, 12 rebounds), Pascal Siakam (25 points) and Norman Powell (19 points) all had their best performances of the third round, combining for a much needed 60 points.

The game was very physical, as Powell, Kyle Lowry and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out. 

In the end, Leonard was too much for a Bucks team without Antetokounmpo, scoring eight points in the second overtime to help his team pull ahead.

Antetokounmpo was suffocated by Toronto’s defense all night until he fouled out in the second overtime. The MVP finalist was held to 12 points on five-of-16 shooting and could not quite overcome the Raptors’ double teams.

Toronto have a chance to defend home court again on Tuesday in their attempt to tie the series at 2-2.

Source: House of Highlights/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

