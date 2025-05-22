Donegal 21-year-old Doogan takes overall Rás lead as Perrett wins stage two

DONEGAL’S ÓDHRAN DOOGAN has taken the overall leader’s yellow jersey at the 2025 Rás Tailteann, with British rider Will Perrett winning stage two.

Perrett finished the 170.9km stage from Charlestown to Clifden strongly, crossing the line six seconds ahead of compatriot Josh Charlton.

Doogan was third home, powering to the top of the general classification, having started the day in third overall.

“I didn’t expect it at all,” the 21-year-old told RTÉ Sport. “Yesterday was probably the best chance for a stage win, and today I was just going to try my hardest.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. I didn’t actually believe it when I heard it called out saying I was in yellow.”

Perett, similarly, hailed “an amazing, amazing feeling” after claiming a Rás victory after several near misses.

“This is my fourth Rás now. I’ve come second (on stages) twice. I’ve come fourth about three times, I think, and I was fifth overall last year. So I’ve always been close, but not quite got it over the line. To actually get a stage win is an incredible feeling.”

Doogan will begin Friday’s third stage — 163.8km from Cong to Miltown Malbay — three seconds ahead of the Irish-based Italian Matteo Cigala, and six in front of Costa Rica’s Sebastian Brenes.

Doogan is one of five Irish competitors in the top eight overall, alongside Conn McDunphy (2024 runner-up), Daire Feeley (2022 winner), Matthew Teggart and Cian Keogh.