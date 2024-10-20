'Having the number nine on the back for Manchester United, it’s a good life'

THE MAJORITY OF the 73,738 in attendance at Old Trafford for Manchester United’s 2-1 comeback win over Brentford yesterday had left to enjoy the rest of their weekend by the time Rasmus Hojlund emerged from the home dressing room after scoring his first Premier League goal of the season.

He was smiling, and understandably so given the hamstring injury in pre-season that disrupted his second year at the club.

The 21-year-old said it was “very nice” to get off the mark and admitted “the injury has been annoying, but I feel great now and ready to move on.”

There was a sense of calm around Old Trafford after what turned out to be a deserved win despite falling behind in the fifth minute of first-half injury time.

“We showed great resilience and what a team we have,” Hojlund added.

In the centre circle, close to 6pm, there were about 15 men and women suited and booted taking in the surroundings with selfies.

United’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, was among them, smiling and chatting. The talk coming into Saturday’s game, of course, was that Erik ten Hag’s job was under threat after taking just eight points from the opening seven games – their worst start to a Premier League season.

In the penalty box at the Stretford End Bruno Fernandes was playing football with his young son while some children still enjoying the executive facilities cheered him on.

Over in the dugout area the club’s former chief executive, David Gill, was entertaining some guests of his own. He led them to the home team’s bench and insisted they gather for a photograph where the manager usually sits.

The most successful of all, Alex Ferguson, was not at Old Trafford yesterday. Instead, he decided to take in the dramatic 2-2 draw between Celtic and another of his former clubs Aberdeen.

Previously, Ferguson might have been down in the dressing room after the game to congratulate the United players if the mood had taken him.

But that privilege is no longer in place after he and United also came to an amicable agreement to end the ambassadorship that has been worth in the region of €3 million per year since he retired just over a decade ago.

These were some of the side issues swirling around the club before this much-needed victory, a first at home since the opening night against Fulham.

Hojlund led the line tremendously and he took his goal with the kind of deftness that was even more impressive given the tenacity with which he went about other aspects of his play.

His battle with Republic of Ireland stand-in captain Natha Collins was intense throughout, and the frustration of that hamstring injury in pre-season seemed a distant memory.

“I tried to focus on that I’m very privileged to be a professional footballer,” the Denmark international said.

“Obviously there are downsides and upsides. We get critics but also sometimes we are superstars. All in all I’m living the dream every day, I’m playing for Manchester United.

“Having the number nine on the back for Manchester United, it’s a good life. Just trying to focus on that part and also focus on being even better when I come back, doing my recovery even better. I think I’m in a great spot.”

His goal against Porto in the Europa League at the start of October was his 17th for the club. His debut campaign was also disrupted by injury issues but a period from 14 January to 18 February provided an indication of the €80 million striker’s potential when he scored seven goals.

Rasmus Hojlund holds off Brentford's Ethan Pinnock on Saturday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He referenced the number nine jersey – last year he wore 11 – and how he hasn’t “had a long time to learn” from former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy who arrived in the summer as one of Ten Hag’s assistants.

“It (the nine jersey) means a lot but I’m not trying to put extra pressure on it. In the end it’s a number, but obviously it has great meaning for this football club and also to me, but in the end it’s just a number.”

Another one is 90, and the youngster has yet to complete a full game since making his comeback.

He is getting closer to that milestone – he was substituted on Saturday after 74 minutes – but he was understandably just thrilled with a valuable three points after three without a victory in the league.

“Every time we win it gives a lot of confidence to the team. But in the end, it’s about winning, that’s what we need to focus on and I’m very pleased to get the three points.”