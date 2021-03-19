Van Barneveld recovering after collapsing during PDC Players Championship

RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD is recovering after falling ill during the PDC Players Championship in Milton Keynes.

The five-time world champion collapsed as he marked a match between Jeffrey de Zwaan and Zoran Lerchbacher.

In a statement the PDC said Van Barneveld, who had lost a match to Ryan Searle earlier in the afternoon, was subsequently allowed to return to his hotel room where he is being monitored.

The PDC statement read: “Raymond Van Barneveld received medical treatment following a collapse at Friday’s Players Championship 8.

“Van Barneveld was defeated in the first round of the PDC Super Series 2 event in Milton Keynes, and later required medical assistance after becoming unwell in the arena.

“He was treated by paramedics but has not required hospital treatment, and returned to his hotel at the Marshall Arena to be further monitored.

“Play was suspended whilst Van Barneveld received treatment before resuming at 1445 GMT.”

Van Barneveld retired from the sport in 2019 but made his return earlier this year and won a two-year card through Q School.

