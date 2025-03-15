History-making Irish sisters hailed ahead of gold medal fight on Sunday

TEAM IRELAND head coach Zaur Antia hailed Aoife and Lisa O’Rourke after both fighters reached the final of the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Niš, Serbia.

On Friday evening, 22-year-old Lisa overcame Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova via split decision in the 70kg division.

Earlier that day, in the 75kg category, 27-year-old Aoife overcame Nikolina Gajic of Serbia in a unanimous decision.

Advertisement

The pair have become the first sisters to contest a World Championship final in the same tournament, as they prepare to compete for gold on Sunday evening.

Lisa O’Rourke faces Elena Gapeshina of Russia, while directly after that bout, Aoife will take on another Russian fighter, Anastasiia Shamonova.

“Amazing,” Antia said afterwards. “As human beings, very pure people. Very honest. Very hard workers. 100% heart. They don’t know what fear is. I know that they’ll perform their best.

“Up to the last second, they always deliver, and work.

“This is a big day for us. The whole country have to be very proud and they will be proud.

“They are rocks. I know this and I want to congratulate them.

“Everything else will come. Tomorrow, we can take a rest. At the same time, we’ll review everything. We’ll try to plan better as well. It won’t be easy.”

Listen to the full Zaur Antia interview below…