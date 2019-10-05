This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eden Hazard scores first Real Madrid goal as Zidane's men hold on against Granada

Real Madrid held on to beat Granada 4-2 at the Bernabeu in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 5:32 PM
1 hour ago 1,550 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4838897
Image: AlterPhotos/ABACA
Image: AlterPhotos/ABACA

EDEN HAZARD SCORED and assisted his first goals for Real Madrid as the La Liga leaders held on to beat stubborn second-placed opponents Granada 4-2 to extend their lead at the summit. 

The Belgium international lifted the ball over Rui Silva to get off the mark in his sixth match for the club, doubling the hosts’ tally after Karim Benzema’s early opener in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. 

Substitute Luka Modric added another from range for Madrid but surprise package Granada pulled one back from the spot after Alphonse Areola gave away a penalty, then Domingos Duarte set up a tense finale with his close-range finish. 

But Zinedine Zidane’s men saw out their first win in three matches, James Rodriguez striking in added time, to move four points clear of Granada and city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand to play. 

