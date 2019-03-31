This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Zidane's son starts in goal as Madrid strike 89th-minute winner to down La Liga's bottom side

Karim Benzema fired home a late winner against Huesca on Sunday to settle a five-goal thriller.

By The42 Team Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 10:10 PM
Real Madrid goalkeeper Luca Zidane.
Image: Bernat Armangue
Image: Bernat Armangue

KARIM BENZEMA SCORED in the 89th minute to earn Real Madrid a dramatic 3-2 win at home to LaLiga’s bottom side Huesca in Zinedine Zidane’s second match since his return.

With Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal all out, Luca Zidane started in goal and Brahim Diaz made his full league debut for Madrid.

Huesca took an early lead against the understrength side named by the senior Zidane, with Cucho Hernandez beating the coach’s son, but Isco equalised before half-time.

Dani Ceballos put Madrid in front before captain Xabier Etxeita equalised for Huesca, but a shock was averted as Benzema produced an excellent late strike to give Zinedine Zidane two wins from two.

Huesca had never played a competitive game at the Santiago Bernabeu before but they were ahead in the third minute.

Chimy Avila got the better of Nacho Fernandez on the right wing to pull back a low cross that Hernandez finished well.

Karim Benzema struck late to secure all three points for Madrid.

Isco had been whistled after a loose pass and provided a fitting response when he equalised in the 25th minute.

Benzema sent Brahim Diaz clear then directed the youngster’s return pass at goal, Roberto Santamaria making the save, but Diaz squared the rebound for Isco to tap home.

Santamaria was beaten again in the 62nd minute, Ceballos touching in at the back post after Benzema headed a Gareth Bale cross back into the danger zone.

Bale should have extended Madrid’s lead, but he somehow miscued a close-range effort over the crossbar from Alvaro Odriozola’s centre, and instead Huesca levelled it up.

Madrid were caught out by a short corner and Etxeita arrived behind Bale to steer home Moi Gomez’s cross.

Huesca sensed an upset but were left broken-hearted at the death as Benzema capped a fine individual display with an excellent curling finish.

The42 Team

