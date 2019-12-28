This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 28 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Odegaard loaned to Man City? Real Sociedad 'confirm deal' on Spain's equivalent of April Fool's Day

The Spanish club announced the loan via their official channels – but all is not what it seems.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 6:30 PM
43 minutes ago 2,007 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4948934
Martin Odegaard won't be joining Man City, despite his club's suggestion to the contrary.
Martin Odegaard won't be joining Man City, despite his club's suggestion to the contrary.
Martin Odegaard won't be joining Man City, despite his club's suggestion to the contrary.

MAN CITY FANS are in need of some good news after Friday’s loss to Wolves , and they might have thought they had it when Real Sociedad announced Martin Odegaard would be joining on loan.

The reigning Premier League champions threw away a 2-0 lead at Molineux as Wolves fought back against 10 men to win 3-2 and leave City 14 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

With City offering up a limp title defence, the club may be forced into action when the transfer window reopens next month — despite Pep Guardiola’s insistence they will not be — and they have been linked with Norway international Odegaard.

The 21-year-old joined Sociedad from Real Madrid on an initial season-long loan back in July and he has shone for a side who are challenging for a Champions League place.

On Saturday, though, Sociedad curiously said Odegaard had been offloaded to City.

“Real Sociedad have reached an agreement with Manchester City over the loan of Martin Odegaard,” a club statement read.

“The player is set to stay at Manchester City until the end of the season.

“The txuri urdin club wants to thank and offer recognition for the job done by Martin. He has shown great professionalism, dedication and loyalty to this club and we wish him well for the future.”

However, Odegaard is highly unlikely to be turning out for City against Sheffield United on Sunday – or indeed at all – as the announcement came on Spain’s ’Holy Innocents Day’, when practical jokes are commonplace.

“We are forced to take this difficult decision in order to avoid possible media comments for the next six months,” the Sociedad statement added. ”What a relief!”

Odegaard joined Real Madrid from Stromsgodset as a 15-year-old in January 2015 for a reported fee in the region of €3 million.

He has made just two senior appearances for the senior Real side since, initially playing for the reserve team before loan spells at Heerenveen and Vitesse.

Prior to his move to Madrid he become the youngest-ever player to earn a senior cap for Norway when he featured in a friendly against United Arab Emirates in August 2014 at the age of 15 years and 253 days.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie