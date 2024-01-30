Ademola extends underage long jump record, finishes third to Olympic and world champion

REECE ADEMOLA HAS extended his newly-set national U23 indoor record, finishing third behind reigning Olympic and world champion Miltiádis Tentóglou in the Czech Republic.

The Cork 20-year-old smashed the record — which had stood since 1996 – in Denmark last week, before bettering it at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava today.

Ademola produced a massive opening round leap of 7.93m, adding 7cm to the mark he set last time out (7.86m).

Prior to the Aarhus Sprint’n’Jump meet in Denmark, the Leevale AC star’s previous indoor best was 7.51m and Ciaran McDonagh’s long-standing U23 record was 7.59m.

Greece’s Tentóglou won today’s competition with a best jump of 8.09m.

Ademola stays third on the Irish all-time indoor list with only McDonagh, who holds the senior national indoor record at 8.00m, and Adam McMullen (7.99m) ahead of him.

Sarah Lavin, meanwhile, finished third in the Women’s 60m Hurdles in Ostrava, clocking 7.93 seconds — just 0.02 outside the personal best she set last weekend.