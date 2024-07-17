Rugby league convert Regan Grace to make Wales debut against Reds

FORMER RUGBY LEAGUE star Regan Grace will make his Wales debut against the Queensland Reds after being named by coach Warren Gatland in the starting side Wednesday.

The ex-St Helens wing represented Wales six times in the 13-man game before switching codes in 2022, but serious injuries have hampered him since.

Prop Kemsley Mathias, hooker Evan Lloyd, No.8 Mackenzie Martin and centre Eddie James will also have their first Wales starts on Friday in Brisbane against the Super Rugby team.

Replacement hooker Efan Daniel is another in line for a debut, off the bench, in a new-look team after consecutive Test defeats to the Wallabies.

Lock Cory Hill will captain the side with Dewi Lake, who skippered Wales in both Tests against Australia, not in the 23.

“We said that we want the players that have come out here on tour to have an involvement, whether that is starting or in the 23,” said Gatland.

With the likes of Liam Wright and Tate McDermott on Australia duty against Georgia on Saturday, the Reds feature fellow Wallabies James O’Connor and Jock Campbell.

It is the Reds’ first home clash against a national side in 20 years and their first with Wales since 1991, when a young John Eales was in the side that won 35-24.

WALES:

15. Cameron Winnett

14. Rio Dyer

13. Nick Tompkins

12. Eddie James

11. Regan Grace

10. Sam Costelow

9. Gareth Davies

1. Kemsley Mathias

2. Evan Lloyd

3. Archie Griffin

4. Matthew Screech

Advertisement

5. Cory Hill, captain

6. Christ Tshiunza

7. Taine Plumtree

8. Mackenzie Martin

Replacements:

Efan Daniel

Corey Domachowski

Harri O’Connor

Dafydd Jenkins

Tommy Reffell

Kieran Hardy

Ben Thomas

Mason Grady

QUEENSLAND REDS:

15 Jock Campbell

14. Floyd Aubrey

13. Tim Ryan

12. Dre Pakeho

11. Mac Grealy

10. James O’Connor

9. Louis Werchon

1. Sef Fa’agase

2. Richie Asiata

3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

4. Connor Vest

5. Ryan Smith

6. Seru Uru

7. John Bryant

8. Joe Brial

Replacements:

George Blake

Matt Gibbon

Massimo De Lutiis

Josh Canham

Connor Anderson

Will Cartwright

Mason Gordon

Lachie Anderson

– © AFP 2024