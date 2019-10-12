This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Remarkable scenes as Andorra win Euros qualifier for the first time in 20 years

The long wait is over for the principality, which picked up its maiden win in the competition after 57 attempts.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 12:44 AM
43 minutes ago 1,151 Views 2 Comments
Andorra players celebrate.
Andorra players celebrate.

ANDORRA TRIUMPHED 1-0 against Moldova to finally record their first European Championship qualifying victory at the 57th attempt.

Ranked 139th in the latest FIFA rankings, Andorra had endured a barren run prior to Friday’s clash at Estadi Nacional d’Andorra.

The Andorra Football Federation formed in 1994, but not until September 1998 was the nation accepted to play a Fifa-sanctioned competition, entering qualifying for Euro 2000. 

Their first-ever official match ended in a 3-1 defeat to Armenia, setting a depressing pattern for the tiny Pyrrenean principality.

Prior to Friday’s match, their record in European Championship qualifying marked an incredible 56 defeats and not a single point. 

Their World Cup qualifying history is little better, with 47 defeats and just two wins in 52 games, 14 goals scored and 162 conceded.

That meant victory over Moldova was savoured by one of Europe’s traditional whipping boys.

Marc Vales headed in the historic goal for the hosts in the 63rd minute, by which time Moldova had seen Radu Ginsari sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

The victory is Andorra’s first at international level since beating Liechtenstein in a friendly in March 2018.

Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to preview Ireland-Samoa, and discuss the utter farce of the World Cup falling foul of Typhoon Hagibis.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Koldo Alvarez’s side move level on points with Moldova in Group H – they travel to Iceland on Monday for their next outing.

The42 Team

