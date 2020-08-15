Belgium's Evenepoel rushed to hospital after falling into ravine at Tour of Lombardy

RACE FAVOURITE REMCO Evenepoel of Belgium was rushed to hospital after crashing his bike into a wall and plunging into a ravine on the Tour of Lombardy classic on Saturday.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider crashed on the descent from the Colma di Sormano that leads to the race finish at Lake Como.

Evenepoel, 20, hit a parapet and fell into a ravine.

“First update on @EvenepoelRemco,” Deceuninck-Quick Step tweeted in an update. “He is at the Como hospital, where he is conscious and his condition is being assessed by the medical team.

“We hope to have more news soon.”

Evenepoel was favourite to win his first ‘Monument’ classic after claiming four stage race wins in the Tour de San Juan, of Tour of the Algarve, Tour de Burgos and the Tour of Poland.

© – AFP 2020