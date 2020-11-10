BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 10 November 2020
One member of senior men's Republic of Ireland team tests positive for Covid-19

There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff and squad have tested negative.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 8:00 PM
The player in question has been isolated from the group.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

THE FAI HAS announced that one member of the senior men’s Republic of Ireland team has tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement released by the association says that the player in question has been isolated from the group in accordance with Covid-19 protocols, and is asymptomatic.

The statement also says that there are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff and squad tested negative ahead of Thursday’s international friendly against England at Wembley.

“The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that one member of the senior men’s international team has tested positive for Covid-19,” the statement begins.

“The player has been isolated from the group as per Covid-19 protocols, and the HSE and Uefa have been informed of this development. The player is asymptomatic and feeling well.

“There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of Thursday’s international friendly against England.”

