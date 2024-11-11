Seamus Coleman one of three Ireland players ruled out with injury as Matt Doherty is recalled

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have been forced to make three squad changes for the Nations League double header with Finland and England this week.

Injury has ruled out captain Seamus Coleman, centre back Shane Duffy and striker Adam Idah.

Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has opted to recall Matt Doherty and drafted in Ryan Manning and Jake O’Brien.

A win for Ireland against Finland in Dublin on Thursday will ensure they avoid automatic relegation from League B and will instead most likely mean a play-off with one of the sides that finishes as runner-up in League C.

Coleman’s absence will be a blow for Hallgrímsson who had also called up Norwich City’s Duffy for the first time.

While no like for like replacement was made for Celtic frontman Idah, the Ireland boss was at least able to draft in three Premier League players.

The return of Doherty is most interesting given he was dropped for the last international window in October and was initially omitted this time around, while Southampton’s Manning and Everton’s O’Brien have got the nod.

Ireland will be training in Dublin today and assistant head coach John O’Shea will speak to the media later this afternoon.