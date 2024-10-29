And welcome along to our coverage of Ireland’s second leg clash with Georgia in their opening Euro 2025 play-off.
The aim of tonight’s fixture is to take another step towards qualifying for their first-ever European Championships. And since Eileen Gleeson’s side carry a 6-0 lead from the first meeting in Tbilisi on Friday, this should hopefully be another straight forward win.
From there, Ireland will look forward to another two-legged play-off against Slovakia or Wales [kick-off, 7.15pm] on 29 November and 3 December, with the winners stamping their ticket to Euro 2025.
We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge closer to the 7.30pm kick-off.
LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Georgia, Euro 2025 play-off second leg
GOAL! Ireland 1-0 Georgia (Julie-Ann Russell ’3)
1 min: Ireland 0-0 Georgia
Katie McCabe involved in a collision after the kick-off but doesn’t seem to be anything serious as Ireland work the ball out through Courtney Brosnan, who is back in goal following a suspension.
Kick-Off! Republic of Ireland v Georgia
The teams are out on the pitch now.
Before the game gets underway, have a look at Emma Duffy’s preview here:
Ireland out to put on a show at sold-out Tallaght but tonight’s main event is in Cardiff
Her match report will follow the coverage of our liveblog along with other insights from Paul Fennessy. Both are reporting live from Tallaght Stadium.
And here is how Georgia will line out:
Tatia Gabunia; Gvantsa Kadagishvil, Mariam Kalandadze, Salome Gasviani; Sopiko Narsia, Natia Danelia, Nino Bukhrikize; Irina Khaburdzania, Teona Bakradze, Ana Cheminava.
Here’s how Ireland will line out:
Ireland have made three changes as Courtney Brosnan back in for Moloney, Jessie Stapleton in for Tyler Toland and Marissa Sheva starts in place of Lily Agg
