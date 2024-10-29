LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Georgia, Euro 2025 play-off second leg

Good evening,

And welcome along to our coverage of Ireland’s second leg clash with Georgia in their opening Euro 2025 play-off.

The aim of tonight’s fixture is to take another step towards qualifying for their first-ever European Championships. And since Eileen Gleeson’s side carry a 6-0 lead from the first meeting in Tbilisi on Friday, this should hopefully be another straight forward win.

From there, Ireland will look forward to another two-legged play-off against Slovakia or Wales [kick-off, 7.15pm] on 29 November and 3 December, with the winners stamping their ticket to Euro 2025.

We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge closer to the 7.30pm kick-off.