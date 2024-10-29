Advertisement
The Ireland players before taking on Georgia. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Free Live Blog

LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Georgia, Euro 2025 play-off second leg

Eileen Gleeson’s side are looking to set-up a play-off final against Wales or Slovakia.
2 mins ago GOAL! Ireland 1-0 Georgia (Julie-Ann Russell ’3)
5 mins ago Kick-Off! Republic of Ireland v Georgia
7.01pm, 29 Oct 2024
2.7k
6

2 mins ago 7:36PM

GOAL! Ireland 1-0 Georgia (Julie-Ann Russell ’3)

4 mins ago 7:33PM

1 min: Ireland 0-0 Georgia

Katie McCabe involved in a collision after the kick-off but doesn’t seem to be anything serious as Ireland work the ball out through Courtney Brosnan, who is back in goal following a suspension.

5 mins ago 7:32PM

Kick-Off! Republic of Ireland v Georgia

12 mins ago 7:25PM

The teams are out on the pitch now.

29 mins ago 7:08PM

And here is how Georgia will line out:

Tatia Gabunia; Gvantsa Kadagishvil, Mariam Kalandadze, Salome Gasviani; Sopiko Narsia, Natia Danelia, Nino Bukhrikize; Irina Khaburdzania, Teona Bakradze, Ana Cheminava.

32 mins ago 7:05PM

Here’s how Ireland will line out: 

Ireland have made three changes as Courtney Brosnan back in for Moloney, Jessie Stapleton in for Tyler Toland and Marissa Sheva starts in place of Lily Agg

34 mins ago 7:03PM

Good evening,

And welcome along to our coverage of Ireland’s second leg clash with Georgia in their opening Euro 2025 play-off.

The aim of tonight’s fixture is to take another step towards qualifying for their first-ever European Championships. And since Eileen Gleeson’s side carry a 6-0 lead from the first meeting in Tbilisi on Friday, this should hopefully be another straight forward win.

From there, Ireland will look forward to another two-legged play-off against Slovakia or Wales [kick-off, 7.15pm] on 29 November and 3 December, with the winners stamping their ticket to Euro 2025.

We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge closer to the 7.30pm kick-off.

Author
Sinead Farrell
