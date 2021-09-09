Shine, McCarthy and Scott earn recalls in Ireland squad for Australia friendly

CLAIRE SHINE, SAVANNAH MCCARTHY and Harriet Scott have all been recalled to the Republic of Ireland squad who will host Australia in an international friendly at Tallght Stadium on Tuesday, 21 September.

The squad announcement comes following the news that Sky have come on board as the primary sponsor of the Republic of Ireland women’s team. The brand will appear on Irish shirts throughout qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2025 Euros.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw had been hoping to prepare for the first game of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifying but the fixture away to Georgia has been rescheduled to take place in June 2022.

They will now refocus for the clash with Australia later this month, a side who are ranked 11th in the Fifa world rankings. Ireland will also be playing in front of supporters at Tallaght Stadium for the first time in 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shine, who scored this peach for Glasgow City in the Champions League last week, is among the players who will make a welcome return to the squad. Galway WFC defender McCarthy is also included, along with Birmingham City full-back Harriet Scott.

Megan Campbell, Keeva Keenan, Claire O’Riordan, Alli Murphy, Hayley Nolan and Aoife Colvill, are all unavailable through injury, while there are six players from the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League included.

The squad will meet up on Tuesday, 14 September to begin preparations at the FAI National Training Centre.

The game against Australia will be shown live on RTÉ 2 [kick-off, 7pm].

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)

