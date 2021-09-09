Sky become Irish women's team first-ever standalone shirt sponsor

Ireland manager Vera Pauw with players Ciara Grant, Rianna Jarrett and Jessica Ziu at the announcement of the FAI's partnership with Sky.

THE FAI HAVE today announced Sky have come on board as the primary sponsor of the Republic of Ireland women’s team.

It is a four-year deal, meaning Sky will be on the front of the Irish shirts throughout qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2025 Euros.

The announcement comes a week after the FAI confirmed a deal has been reached for equal match appearance fees for the men’s and women’s teams.

This is the first time the women’s team have had their own, stand-alone primary sponsor separate to the men’s team, who remain without a primary sponsor.

It is the most significant sponsorship deal struck yet by new Chief Executive Jonathan Hill, following the renewal of deals with SSE Airtricity, Extra.ie, and Carlsberg. Evoke.ie have also come on board as title sponsors of the women’s FAI Cup.

Splitting the women’s and men’s national teams marks somewhat of a change in approach by the FAI they renewed the SSE Airtricity deal, for instance, by extending it to include the Women’s National League.

“The significance of this partnership announcement is testament to the dedication of every one of the players and backroom staff members for what they continue to achieve, on and off the pitch.



“The support of a brand like Sky, as we turn our focus to the 2023 Fifa World Cup, is hugely exciting. Everyone involved with the Ireland squad are thrilled to welcome Sky to our team, and we look forward to working with them.”

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill described the deal as a “landmark announcement for the FAI.”

“This is yet another really positive step forward for women’s and girls’ football in Ireland and comes on the back of our historic announcement on equal pay last week”, said Hill.