Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 9 September 2021
Advertisement

Sky become Irish women's team first-ever standalone shirt sponsor

CEO Jonathan Hill describes it as ‘a landmark announcement for the FAI.’

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 12:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,775 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5544759
Ireland manager Vera Pauw with players Ciara Grant, Rianna Jarrett and Jessica Ziu at the announcement of the FAI's partnership with Sky.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE
Ireland manager Vera Pauw with players Ciara Grant, Rianna Jarrett and Jessica Ziu at the announcement of the FAI's partnership with Sky.
Ireland manager Vera Pauw with players Ciara Grant, Rianna Jarrett and Jessica Ziu at the announcement of the FAI's partnership with Sky.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

THE FAI HAVE today announced Sky have come on board as the primary sponsor of the Republic of Ireland women’s team.

It is a four-year deal, meaning Sky will be on the front of the Irish shirts throughout qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia  and New Zealand and the 2025 Euros.  

The announcement comes a week after the FAI confirmed a deal has been reached for equal match appearance fees for the men’s and women’s teams. 

This is the first time the women’s team have had their own, stand-alone primary sponsor separate to the men’s team, who remain without a primary sponsor. 

It is the most significant sponsorship deal struck yet by new Chief Executive Jonathan Hill, following the renewal of deals with SSE Airtricity, Extra.ie, and Carlsberg. Evoke.ie have also come on board as title sponsors of the women’s FAI Cup. 

Splitting the women’s and men’s national teams marks somewhat of a change in approach by the FAI they renewed the SSE Airtricity deal, for instance, by extending it to include the Women’s National League. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The significance of this partnership announcement is testament to the dedication of every one of the players and backroom staff members for what they continue to achieve, on and off the pitch. 
 
“The support of a brand like Sky, as we turn our focus to the 2023 Fifa World Cup, is hugely exciting. Everyone involved with the Ireland squad are thrilled to welcome Sky to our team, and we look forward to working with them.”

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill described the deal as a “landmark announcement for the FAI.” 

“This is yet another really positive step forward for women’s and girls’ football in Ireland and comes on the back of our historic announcement on equal pay last week”, said Hill. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie