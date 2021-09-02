Ireland's Shine scored this screamer for Glasgow City in the Champions League last night

CLAIRE SHINE SCORED a stunning goal as Glasgow City drew 1-1 with Servette in the second round first leg tie in the Women’s Champions League last night.

Shine won player of the match for her performance at the Stade de Geneve.

The Ireland striker was played through by her compatriot Claire Walsh and sent a glorious first time volley into the far corner from just inside the area.

Glasgow City left themselves in with a decent chance of reaching the lucrative 16-team Champions League group stage with the away draw. The’ll face the Swiss side at Broadwood next Wednesday in the second leg.