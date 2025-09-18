Republic of Ireland drop to 61st place in Fifa world rankings

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland have dropped one place in the latest Fifa world rankings.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side are now 61st after their most recent results at the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying were taken into consideration.

The Boys in Green drew 2-2 with Hungary in Dublin before a 2-1 loss to Armenia. The latter were 105th at the time of that defeat and have moved up one place.

Hungary, meanwhile, have dropped three spots to 41st with Ireland now below Congo DR in 60th and above Jordan in 62nd.

Cape Verde, who have Dubliner Roberto Lopes, the Shamrock Rovers captain, anchoring their defence are up to 70th place as they need just one win from their final two qualifiers to book their place in the United States/Canada/Mexico next summer.

They have leapfrogged Northern Ireland who drop one place to 72nd.

In descending order, Spain, France, Argentina, England and Portugal are now the top five in the world.

Next up for Ireland is a trip to Portugal in World Cup qualifying on 11 October before Armenia visit Aviva Stadium three days later.