Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 12 July 2022
Advertisement

'It has been a great honour to lead the lads and they should all be very proud of themselves'

Reuben Crothers praised his Irish U20 team-mates after their big win over Scotland.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 8:37 PM
43 minutes ago 1,869 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5815360
Ireland's Reuben Crothers.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Ireland's Reuben Crothers.
Ireland's Reuben Crothers.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

IRELAND CAPTAIN REUBEN Crothers lauded his side’s ferocious start as five tries in 22 minutes helped round off their Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series with a 41-24 win over Scotland.

Scotland head coach Kenny Murray revealed a local car accident delayed their arrival to Benetton’s Stadio Comunale di Monigo and it appeared they were still on the bus as Ireland romped to a 24-0 headstart in just 16 minutes.

The floodgates opened for the Men in Green in the first minute as Daniel Hawkshaw touched down with Scott Wilson, Aitzol King, Sam Prendergast and Fionn Gibbons also crossing before the break with Scotland hooker Patrick Harrison’s double keeping them in touch.

But scores for Diarmuid Mangan and sub Shay McCarthy put the result beyond doubt for the Six Nations Grand Slam champions despite No.8 Ollie Leatherbarrow barging over for Scotland.

Flanker Crothers said: “During this tournament we have been a bit slow to come out of the starting blocks, so there has been a big focus to start fast and try and take the game away from Scotland and I’m glad we did that.

“It’s weird that it’s over. It has been a long season for us but we’ve had a successful one. We won a Grand Slam and have beaten England twice in one year.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the lads and what they have produced all year and to top it off with a win – that’s what makes it special.

“It has been a great honour to lead the lads and they should all be very proud of themselves.”

Try-scorer and fly-half Prendergast, 19, was at the heart of everything good for Ireland and after starting the last three games of the Summer Series, is desperate to kick-on and help his side to another Grand Slam next year after watching on enviously this time around.

“It was hugely important to finish the Summer Series on a high note,” said the Leinster man, who kicked a late penalty to record Ireland’s second win of the year over England in Round 3 but defeats to France and South Africa still saw them finish fourth in Pool A.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“Especially for lads like myself that weren’t in that Six Nations squad, we just wanted to make sure we were doing the jersey proud and not just coming in and losing. 

“We wanted to get those last two wins, England and this, so it was great to finish with a win.

“I’m so hungry, watching lads in February and March win that – you were happy for them but you were jealous you weren’t involved. Hopefully I’ll get in the squad for next year and hopefully it can be a repeat.”

The Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series takes place from 24 June – 12 July. Fans can watch every match live. For more information visit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJHm6BFw-9JRA1CMekNLwMg

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie