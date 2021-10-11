World Cup winner RG Snyman's injury 'might be significant' - Munster boss Van Graan

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has revealed that South African World Cup winner RG Snyman may have suffered a ‘significant injury’ in their win over Scarlets.

Snyman, who has struggled with injury since his arrival to the province, limped off the pitch in the 60th minute of their impressive victory over the weekend where they maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

The 26-year-old looked to be in discomfort as he made his way off the pitch, having been introduced as a second-half substitute just nine minutes beforehand. Snyman suffered a cruciate injury in his Munster debut last year and was struck with another injury setback later in the season.

“It looks like it might be significant,” Van Graan told RTÉ Sport about the second row’s injury.

“I’m not going to comment on it at this stage until he’s gone for a scan. Obviously, he’s a very important squad player for us in terms of what he can bring.

“Hopefully we get some good news but it’s pretty difficult to say at this stage. After speaking to him in the changing room, you know, pretty worried about it.”

RG Snyman limps off shortly after coming on as a replacement. Let’s hope that the Springboks lock’s injury is not serious #SCAvMUN #RTERugby #RTESport https://t.co/JrzrUD5l3M pic.twitter.com/ioisL19Hgg — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 10, 2021

Snyman had already made two appearances in Munster’s two opening United Rugby Championship games since returning from his cruciate recovery.

Van Graan insists that he has the resolve to face into another period of rehabilitation if it does materialise that he has been struck by a serious injury again.

“If it turns out to be serious, he’s a phenomenal man, he will get through this.

Get exclusive

rugby analysis Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella Become a Member

“The battles that he’s gone through over the last 15 months, not a lot of human beings can do that.

“He’s got a fantastic wife and family around him and then the club, Munster, we’ll support him whether it’s one week or whatever time it is, he’ll get through this.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!