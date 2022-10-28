Rassie gives worrying Snyman update as Munster sign lock cover

SPRINGBOKS DIRECTOR OF rugby Rassie Erasmus has explained that Leinster lock Jason Jenkins’ recall to the South Africa squad comes amidst ongoing concerns about Munster man RG Snyman’s knee injury.

With Snyman remaining out of action along with several other second rows, Munster have moved to sign Scottish lock Kiran McDonald on a three-month injury cover contract, with the 27-year-old having recently left Wasps.

The cruelly unlucky Snyman has been sidelined for over a year with a re-ruptured ACL in his left knee and as reported last month, it’s understood the Munster second row suffered a setback with his recovery.

Erasmus has now confirmed that was the case and even suggested that Snyman’s possible involvement in next year’s World Cup is in doubt.

“We’ve always been waiting for RG,” said Erasmus at a Springboks press conference today. “We all know what a freak athlete he is and what he can do for the Boks.

“The last time RG played for us was at the [2019] World Cup. He has been in camp with us and spent a week or two with us [last summer], just to get up to speed with the way we do things, but then he gets another setback.

“At some stage, we have to start wondering if RG will make it to the World Cup.

“If we left it until after this end-of-year tour, we would be taking a big risk by not making sure there’s a third or fourth front lock. I think Jason is someone who will give us some of those answers when we play these six games on tour.”

It remains unclear when Munster hope to see Snyman back on the pitch. They have not given a timeframe for his recovery when asked about the South African’s recovery in recent months.

Snyman joined Munster in 2020 but suffered his first ACL rupture just minutes into this debut against Leinster. He suffered a minor setback during his recovery from that initial injury and also sustained burns in a firepit accident in Limerick.

The 27-year-old made his comeback for Munster in September 2021 but re-ruptured his cruciate ligament in his third appearance back.

Despite that setback, Munster decided to re-contract Snyman, announcing a new two-year deal for him in January 2022, but he remains sidelined for now.

The province’s fans will be hoping that he can overcome this second ACL rupture and add to his four appearances in the red jersey. It seems Erasmus and the Springboks’ hopes are not as high as Snyman’s cruel spell on the sidelines continues.

Snyman is not the only Munster second row injured at present, with the province confirming more bad news today.

Kiran McDonald has signed for Munster. Source: Dave Winter/INPHO

Tom Ahern will meet a specialist this week following a scan on the shoulder injury he sustained against Leinster last weekend, meaning he is now set to miss out on involvement with Ireland A and may be looking at a longer spell on the sidelines.

Jean Kleyn was also injured against Leinster, with his rib issue ensuring he will be unavailable for “a number of weeks,” according to Munster.

Fineen Wycherley and Paddy Kelly are also still on the list of absentees with respective shoulder and head injuries, while Tadhg Beirne is away on Ireland duty.

With all of that in mind, Munster have signed former Glasgow Warriors lock McDonald, who was available after Wasps went into administration. He will join the province this weekend.

Munster had already signed tighthead prop John Ryan on a three-month deal after his exit from Wasps, while they also signed Irish-qualified centre Oli Morris after his deal at Worcester was terminated when they too went into administration.