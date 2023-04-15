Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Rhys McClenaghan
# Golden Boy
Rhys McClenaghan wins gold at European Gymnastic Championships
The Irish Olympian is now the reigning World and European champion in pommel horse.
1 hour ago

RHYS McCLENAGHAN TOOK gold in the pommel final at the 2023 European Gymnastic Championships in Antalya, Turkey, today.

It’s the second time McClenaghan has won gold at the competition, having become the first Irish gymnast to win a European medal when he collected gold at the 2018 championships in Glasgow.

The Irish Olympian registered a score of 14.666 after opening today’s final with a virtually incident-free routine.

McClenaghan, who is also the reigning world champion, was first up in the eight-strong final as top qualifier.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old had qualified in first position with a score of 14.966. 

Belgium’s Maxime Gentges took silver with a score of 14.566, with Artur Davtyan of Armenia third at 14.266.

