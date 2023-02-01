Tale of two Ireland strikers - Jarrett returns home as Carusa joins Championship leaders

IN A DEADLINE Day tale of two Republic of Ireland internationals, Kyra Carusa signed for London City Lionesses and Rianna Jarrett swapped the Championship leaders for her hometown club Wexford Youths.

London City announced on Monday that Jarrett had left the club by mutual agreement.

The injury-plagued striker hinted at a return to Wexford Youths as she departed, saying: “I believe now is the right time to go home to try and build fitness and enjoy playing football again.”

On the same day, Swedish women’s football journalist Amanda Zaza was among those reporting that Carusa was set for a move to London City from Danish side HB Køge.

Wexford announced the re-signing of Jarrett, the 2018 and 2019 Women’s National League [WNL] Player of the Year, last night after a two-year stint in England.

The 28-year-old joined the Slaneysiders ahead of the inaugural WNL season in 2011, winning three league titles and three FAI Cups and scoring a remarkable 99 goals in 108 appearances during her time at the club.

She signed her first professional contract with Women’s Super League [WSL] Brighton & Hove Albion in 2020, before joining London City ahead of the 2021/22 season. There, she scored five goas in 18 appearances. A three-time cruciate victim, further injury woes hampered her time at the club, but she recently made a promising return to action.

“I’m excited to be back playing with Wexford Youths,” Jarrett said ahead of this next chapter.

“I’m excited to get back working with Stephen [Quinn] and the team, there’s a lot of familiar faces that I’ve played with previously like Kylie Murphy, Ciara Rossiter, Lolly Conlon, Edel Kennedy and Lauren Dwyer who have all been there from the start. The recent announcement of Emily Corbet coming in is exciting. She hit the ground running last year with Athlone and hopefully I can partner up with her and we’ll be a good strike force.

For me obviously being out injured for the last 12 months, the next couple of weeks are about building fitness, building form and obviously building connections in training so I’m really looking forward to getting started this week with the girls.

This morning, London City confirmed the signing of US-born Ireland striker Carusa — effectively a direct replacement for Jarrett — having completed the deal by the FA’s international signing January deadline.

Carusa, 27, was captain of two-time Danish champions and Champions League regulars HB Køge and 2022 Elitedivisionen MVP. The San Diego native previously represented Stanford and Georgetown in the NCAA, and Le Havre of France.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play in England,” she said. “And I have always said that I want to be a part of a programme that is doing something historic or playing for something bigger than wins and losses.

“I feel like London City is a programme that really met the requirements and the standards that I was looking for. I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to do something historic again and that’s why I’m here.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to compete, play highly competitive games, and make a difference for London City right off the bat.”

“It’s fantastic news for the club,” interim head coach Nikita Runnacles added, as she fills the void left by Melissa Phillips. “This is a player who we have been watching for a couple of years.

“We’re delighted to get this over the line and for her to feature at a really crucial point in our season. Her character reflects the values of the club, with how she is and what her personal ambitions are. We know that we’re going to get work-rate and leadership on and off the pitch, but her goal-scoring, creativity, and hold-up play speaks for itself.

“We’re excited to see what she can produce here. I’m sure she will fit in quickly and be ready to put on a London City shirt as soon as possible.”

Carusa, who qualifies to represent Ireland through her grandparents, joins Girls In Green team-mates Lily Agg and Hayley Nolan at the club.

She has scored twice in eight appearances for Vera Pauw’s side since her debut in March 2020 and has been a regular feature in squads aside from an injury-enforced absence.

Jarrett, meanwhile, hasn’t been involved since the World Cup qualifier win away to Finland in October 2021, the Wexford native scoring once in 16 caps.

Both will be hoping their respective moves put them in the frame for this summer’s World Cup.

Only time will tell as the tale continues.