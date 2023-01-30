Ireland international Rianna Jarrett leaves London City Lionesses

LONDON CITY LIONESSES have announced that Republic of Ireland international Rianna Jarrett has left the club by mutual agreement.

Jarrett joined the club from Brighton and Hove Albion in July 2021, scoring five goals in 18 appearances, but spent the majority of her time with the Lionesses on the sidelines as she struggled with calf, knee and Achilles injuries.

“The Lionesses can confirm that we have reached an agreement with the 28-year-old, allowing her to seek new opportunities elsewhere,” a club statement read.

“It’s bittersweet to be leaving London City after just 18 months, but I’m excited for the challenge ahead,” added Jarrett. “It was a tough decision to make but one that I needed to make for myself.

Being sidelined for 12 months has placed things into perspective for me and, although it has been great to be back on the pitch for London City, I believe now is the right time to go home to try and build fitness and enjoy playing football again.

“I’d like to say thank you to London City for the opportunity over the last 18 months, but — more importantly — understanding my decision to leave. I have some very fond memories from my time at the club and have met some amazing people.

“I wish the girls and management nothing but the best in their remaining games and hopefully I will be back cheering them on at some point when they push to win the league.”

London City head coach Nikita Runnacles said: “Ri was out with an injury for a prolonged period of time but her value to this Club off the pitch has been second to none.

“We are truly thankful to Rianna for her leadership, understanding of the game, and ability to talk players through moments of the game to help the team. It’s a massive strength for her.

“Right now, she needs more playing time, which she understands, based on our current form and where we sit, isn’t available here. This has been a decision that she has asked for, to ensure that her career progresses as she gets older and we value any players who come forward with that request.

“We’re going to miss her deeply in the changing room and out on the pitch, but we all agree that this is the right move for her.”

