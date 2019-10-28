This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Franck Ribery criticised by Fiorentina owner for shoving official during Lazio defeat

The Frenchman looks set to face a ban for lashing out in the wake of his side’s controversial loss to Lazio.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Oct 2019, 2:03 PM
FIORENTINA OWNER ROCCO Commisso admitted that Franck Ribery “was wrong” for pushing an official during a 2-1 defeat to Lazio at Artemio Franchi Stadium on Sunday.

Ribery, who was named Serie A MVP in September, twice pushed the official in a heated exchange on the pitch after La Viola’s controversial loss to Simone Inzaghi’s side.

The veteran winger had earlier become frustrated at being substituted 14 minutes before Ciro Immobile’s goal sealed a victory for the visitors at the Artemio Franchi.

Joaquin Correa had given the visitors a 22nd-minute lead in the match, before Federico Chiesa levelled the scoreline five minutes later, with little separating the two sides in terms of quality and desire.

Ribery could now face a potentially lengthy ban, something Commisso is prepared to accept.

“Ribery was a bit nervous and he was wrong, even though he had a reason. We’ll see how we move forward,” he told Radio Anch’io Sport.

However, the American insists the incident only took place because of Fiorentina’s frustrations around Immobile’s goal, with an apparent foul by Jordan Lukaku on Riccardo Sottil in the build-up going unpunished and unchecked by VAR.

“We’ve had replays in the US for years and we have no controversy. Last night, I saw why it’s so controversial in Italy,” Commisso added.

“It’s a little bit scandalous what happened to us because it will penalise us for a long time.

“But it all comes from a foul that wasn’t given. Why is VAR there if it isn’t used? It was the same against Napoli.

“This is an international rule and it seems right to me that he was sent off. But I don’t understand why, at international level, it wasn’t signalled to go to VAR.”

The result saw Lazio climb to sixth in the table after nine games, three points above Fiorentina in ninth.

Vincenzo Montella’s men will be looking to bounce back when they take in a trip to Sassuolo on Wednesday, before Parma arrive at the Artemio Franchi four days later.

