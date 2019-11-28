This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Derby reject Richard Keogh's case against sacking as he looks set to appeal to Football League

The former Rams captain put his case forward to the club last week following the decision to dismiss him for gross misconduct in October.

By David Sneyd Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,399 Views 6 Comments
Richard Keogh faces an uncertain future.
Image: Niall Carson
Richard Keogh faces an uncertain future.
Image: Niall Carson

RICHARD KEOGH LOOKS set to plead his case to the English Football League (EFL) after Derby County rejected the appeal against his sacking.

Keogh was involved in a drink-driving car crash, which has left him out of action for over a year with an anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligament knee injury.

The Republic of Ireland international was a passenger in team-mate Tom Lawrence’s car, after the pair spent the day drinking alcohol on a team-bonding exercise.

Another Derby colleague, Mason Bennett, was also involved, driving another car in the incident, and both Bennett and Lawrence were banned from driving for two years.

While Derby opted against terminating their contracts, the club took the decision to sack Keogh following an internal investigation.

The 33-year-old is understood to have rejected a contract offer on reduced terms and after making his case with his appeal last week, Derby chairman Mel Morris informed Keogh that the decision stood.

Keogh, backed by the English Professional Footballers’ Association, can now take his case to the Football League. 

