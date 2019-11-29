Retiring duo's 'unstinting commitment to Limerick hurling' hailed by management

THE LIMERICK SENIOR hurling management team have today paid tribute to retiring duo Paul Browne and Richie McCarthy, who called time on their respective inter-county careers over the past week.

Paul Browne and Richie McCarthy. Source: Inpho.

Both 2018 All-Ireland winners under John Kiely, Bruff midfielder Browne was the first to announce his departure, stating on Friday that “the time is right for me to step away.”

The 30-year-old soldiered with the side for 11 seasons, having made his championship debut in 2009. He left the set-up with two Munster medals (2013 and 2019), a Division 1 title — also from the season gone by — and a Division 2 honour from 2011, on top of that coveted Celtic Cross.

Vice-captain as Limerick ended a 45-year wait for Liam MacCarthy glory, Browne missed much of that season with a devastating cruciate injury.

On Monday afternoon, McCarthy followed his team-mate’s lead into inter-county retirement.

The Blackrock defender dedicated 11 years of service to the county and was a permanent fixture at full-back through the years, though the end of his career was also hampered by a gut-wrenching injury.

The 32-year-old fan favourite ruptured his ACL late last year, but recently returned to steer his club to intermediate county championship glory and promotion to the senior ranks.

2013 All-Star McCarthy bows out with the same medal haul as Browne.

“It has been the wild dreams of a youngster from Kilfinane,” he wrote in a brilliant statement. “I am left with many great memories including the greatest of all when I was able to lift the Liam McCarthy in front of Hill 16.”

And the Limerick management team have penned an equally heartwarming statement for the dynamic duo.

Limerick manager John Kiely. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO